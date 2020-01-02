'I think this is perfect', 'I beg': Some Spurs fans erupt over report on £11.3m man

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is being linked with a January exit - and some Spurs fans are loving the latest report on his future.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the recent transfer rumour linking Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen with a January departure from the Premier League club.

The Belgium international has been a great servant for Tottenham since his 2012 move from Ajax, making upwards of 300 appearances for the North Londoners, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

While Toby Alderweireld has penned a new contract at Spurs, offering some hope that his compatriot might follow suit, a report in The Telegraph has claimed that Ajax and Napoli are now hoping to persuade Tottenham into selling up in January.

Vertonghen is currently free to talk to clubs outside of England and sign a pre-contract agreement, meaning he could walk away for nothing in the summer, leaving Spurs potentially wondering whether to stick or twist this month.

The 32-year-old has been deployed at both left-back and centre-back under new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and has been firmly in the Portuguese's plans but there has been no breakthrough on contract talks as of yet.

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of the report involving the £11.3million man (Transfermarkt) on social media:

Take him. Great servant of the club for 6+ years. But he is done in PL sadly. — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) 1 January 2020

I love Jan, but I think it might be time for him to move on now. He’s been looking a tiny bit slower this season. Big shoes to fill to replace him and I don’t trust the club to do it adequately. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) 1 January 2020

Been absolutely fantastic for spurs since he arrived but it’s time for a change. — Daniel Davies (@dapper_dan83) 1 January 2020

I will pay for his flight if they want, the cart horse — Martin Hand (@MartinHand04) 1 January 2020

Get shot of him — Gary Tutt (@tutt_gary) 1 January 2020

I’ll pay for his flight — Brendan Mulvaney (@MulvaneyBrendan) 1 January 2020

He’s totally lost it this year so could be blessing, shambles — Mike Doube (@mike_doube) 1 January 2020

Yesss bye bye — Son 7 ❄️ (@HennebelleP) 1 January 2020

He can go. Ajax would be a perfect place for him — SpursyUSA (@SpursyUSA1) 1 January 2020

TAKE HIM I BEG IM ON MY KNEES — Augustine (@ausnoff) 1 January 2020

They can have him — ⚪️ (@thfcmourinho_) 1 January 2020

I think this is perfect and spurs should rip their hands off. Vertonghen has lost it, he's finished. — Atouchofklarsesport (@Atouchofklarse1) 1 January 2020

Please let this happen. Throw Toby in too. Both past their sell by date. Sad but true. — COYS (@COYS_Shelfside) 1 January 2020