'I think this is perfect', 'I beg': Some Spurs fans erupt over report on £11.3m man

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton, United...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is being linked with a January exit - and some Spurs fans are loving the latest report on his future.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the recent transfer rumour linking Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen with a January departure from the Premier League club.

The Belgium international has been a great servant for Tottenham since his 2012 move from Ajax, making upwards of 300 appearances for the North Londoners, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

While Toby Alderweireld has penned a new contract at Spurs, offering some hope that his compatriot might follow suit, a report in The Telegraph has claimed that Ajax and Napoli are now hoping to persuade Tottenham into selling up in January.

 

Vertonghen is currently free to talk to clubs outside of England and sign a pre-contract agreement, meaning he could walk away for nothing in the summer, leaving Spurs potentially wondering whether to stick or twist this month.

The 32-year-old has been deployed at both left-back and centre-back under new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and has been firmly in the Portuguese's plans but there has been no breakthrough on contract talks as of yet.

Here is what some Tottenham fans made of the report involving the £11.3million man (Transfermarkt) on social media:

