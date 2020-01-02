Some Leeds United fans want West Brom player banned

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion played out a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Leeds United fans have called for West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu to be banned after his ‘dive’ against them yesterday.

Robson-Kanu won a free-kick during Leeds’ match against West Brom yesterday, when he jumped over Ben White’s challenge on him.

White appeared to make no contact with the Welsh international, but Robson-Kanu still took the opportunity to win his side a free-kick in a dangerous position.

And Leeds fans now want Robson-Kanu to be banned retrospectively after their game yesterday.

Robson-Kanu should get a ban for that. Absolutely dreadful and really obvious dive. — Stu (@StuJones94) January 1, 2020

@TheSquareBall hoping a ban comes for Robson Kanu for deceiving a match official... — Conor Wilson (@ConorWilson2) January 1, 2020

Awful dive that from robson Kanu - trust a 3 game ban will follow? — Dave Parker (@drdsparker) January 1, 2020

Well done #lufc controlled the game after an early setback against a good team. Robson Kanu should be banned to set a standard. — Andy G (@LeedsWaccoe) January 1, 2020

Robson Kanu should be banned for... what’s the saying ‘successful deception of an official’ — Bry (@bry23lufc) January 1, 2020

@efl Robson Kanu banned please, conned the ref — scotty782lufc (@scotty782lufc) January 1, 2020

Surely got to look back at the footage and ban him for a game? #cheat #dive — Reece Sullivan (@ReeceSullivan1) January 1, 2020

Robson-Kanu is highly unlikely to be hit with any punishment as the incident did not have any influence over the final result of the game.

Leeds and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw, which is far from a disaster from either side.

Leeds and West Brom are a long way clear of the chasing pack, and are the clear favourites to earn promotion from the Championship this term.