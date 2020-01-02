Quick links

Some Leeds United fans want West Brom player banned

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion played out a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion is challenged by Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns...

Leeds United fans have called for West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu to be banned after his ‘dive’ against them yesterday.

Robson-Kanu won a free-kick during Leeds’ match against West Brom yesterday, when he jumped over Ben White’s challenge on him.

 

White appeared to make no contact with the Welsh international, but Robson-Kanu still took the opportunity to win his side a free-kick in a dangerous position.

And Leeds fans now want Robson-Kanu to be banned retrospectively after their game yesterday.

Robson-Kanu is highly unlikely to be hit with any punishment as the incident did not have any influence over the final result of the game.

Leeds and West Brom played out a 1-1 draw, which is far from a disaster from either side.

Leeds and West Brom are a long way clear of the chasing pack, and are the clear favourites to earn promotion from the Championship this term.

