Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Some fans urge their side to sign up rumoured Rangers target after cash injection

General view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in bringing the player to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

Some fans are urging their side to sign up a rumoured target for Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

According to Sky Sports, the Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor has interest from several clubs, including Rangers, after entering the final six months of his contract.

Taylor's manager, Lee Bowyer, revealed recently that the 29-year-old had rejected a new deal under the previous Addicks' ownership.

 

But after a takeover of the Championship side, from whom Rangers signed Joe Aribo at the end of his contract last summer, there is renewed hope of an agreement being reached.

This is what the Charlton faithful are saying about Taylor's future following Thursday's announcement...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taylor starred alongside Rangers' Aribo as Charlton gained promotion via the League One play-offs last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored seven goals in 12 games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019 in London,...

And his prolific nature could make the Monserrat international an ideal replacement either of Rangers' primary strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, should they depart in 2020.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

