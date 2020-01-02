Some fans urge their side to sign up rumoured Rangers target after cash injection

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in bringing the player to Ibrox.

Some fans are urging their side to sign up a rumoured target for Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

According to Sky Sports, the Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor has interest from several clubs, including Rangers, after entering the final six months of his contract.

Taylor's manager, Lee Bowyer, revealed recently that the 29-year-old had rejected a new deal under the previous Addicks' ownership.

But after a takeover of the Championship side, from whom Rangers signed Joe Aribo at the end of his contract last summer, there is renewed hope of an agreement being reached.

This is what the Charlton faithful are saying about Taylor's future following Thursday's announcement...

Imagine the scenes when we announce the signing of either Dwight Gayle or Matej Vydra alongside a Lyle Taylor contract extension #cafc — Shaun H (@SH92_HS) January 2, 2020

OMG are we gonna have Bows, Gallen, Jacko, Taylor, Williams contract extensions all on the same day too. I dunno if I will be able to handle it #cafc — Shaun H (@SH92_HS) January 2, 2020

Great way to start the year, now announce contracts for LB, SG and JJ.....plus Lyle #CAFC https://t.co/pvMjbV47Gc — Danny Turner (@dannyturner1974) January 2, 2020

Absolutely moved the moon with this, especially being on the way to Swansea. Now they need to show their intentions with signings and a new contract for Bowyer, Williams and Taylor ASAP #CAFC https://t.co/o1b9oWJhaA — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) January 2, 2020

@MattSouthall84 announce Bowyer and the staff contracts plus @lyletaylor90 thank you x — J A K E (@Jake_CAFC) January 2, 2020

Finally a massive welcome to @MattSouthall84 and co. All we ask is that you care half as much as we do (and give Lyle a 4 year contract sign Cullen on a permanent ) #cafc — His Excellency George Summerfield (@summerfield94) January 2, 2020

Come on Mr Chairman @MattSouthall84 sign Bowyer and his team up, sign up @lyletaylor90 and @JoshCullen! And bring in a few new players and we can survive this season and push on next #Cafc — Callum J Wadlan (@CJW93) January 2, 2020

Hi @lyletaylor90 , have you found a pen that works yet? Try giving it a sheikh now? I think it might be needed very, very soon.... #cafc https://t.co/tEwhVsUq3i — Ben (@BenCAFC93) January 2, 2020

Lee Bowyer & Co and Lyle Taylor contracts in January? pic.twitter.com/JfAz1z4Pg6 — Millie Edmundson (@millieedmund17) January 2, 2020

Taylor starred alongside Rangers' Aribo as Charlton gained promotion via the League One play-offs last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored seven goals in 12 games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

And his prolific nature could make the Monserrat international an ideal replacement either of Rangers' primary strikers, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, should they depart in 2020.