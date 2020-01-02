Quick links

Report: Leicester leading the race for Juventus player Daniele Rugani

Roma Edin Dzeko drives against Juventus F.C Daniele Rugani during their 2017 International Champions Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts July 30, 2017.
Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the defender but the Foxes are ahead of them in the race.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Daniele Rugani of Juventus Turin controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at BayArena on December 11, 2019...

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are leading the race to sign out-of-favour Juventus centre-half Daniele Rugani.

The Foxes have had a stunning start to the season and are on course to get into the top four. Caglar Soyuncu has become one of Leicester's most improved players this term, and next to him, Jonny Evans has been incredibly consistent as well. 

 

However, an injury to either of them would expose Leicester at the back. Rodgers' only other choices in the heart of his defence are veteran defender Wes Morgan and inexperienced youngster Filip Benkovic. To avoid that, the Foxes boss is reportedly on the market for a new centre-half and Rugani tops his list. 

The Italian is Maurizio Sarri's fifth-choice defender at Turin at the moment having started just thrice in all competitions this season. The report claims that he is on the verge of an exit and Leicester already have a contract offer in place for him. 

Daniele Rugani during the Serie A match between Sampdoria v Juventus, in Genova, on December 18, 2016

The Foxes are willing to pay £3.4 million per season for his services should he decide to make the switch to the King Power and his transfer fee shouldn't really be much of an issue either. Juventus are prepared to let him leave for as little as £21 million which is just a quarter of what Leicester received for Harry Maguire in the summer. 

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also said to be interested in Rugani after Calum Chambers went off with a knee problem against Chelsea. The former Southampton man is said to be out for a while which forces the Gunners into the transfer market.

However, if the report is anything to go by, Rodgers' side are in a much better position to land the Italian by the end of this month. 

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City shows his appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 01,...

