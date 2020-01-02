Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Sam Winnall display against Hull

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten at Hillsborough on New Year's Day and some of the Owls fans slated Sam Winnall for his display.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Owls' 1-0 loss at Hillsborough on New Year's Day and one player's performance came under particular scrutiny.

In the meeting with Hull City, Sam Winnall was handed his second consecutive start for Wednesday for the first time since November 2017, but he flattered to deceive for Garry Monk's side, failing to have much of an impact offensively.

In the end, the Wednesday boss opted to haul the 28-year-old off just before the hour, replacing him with Jordan Rhodes, but out of the four forwards who turned out during the match, only Steven Fletcher - on at the break for Atdhe Nuhiu - managed to have a decent game.

At the other end, the prolific Jarrod Bowen grabbed his 18th goal of the season, the only one of the game, to condemn the Owls to defeat and a drop to seventh in the table.

Needless to say, quite a few Owls fans made their feelings known during and after the game:

Winnall is a league one player at best. Get rid #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) 1 January 2020

Really rated winnall when we signed him but think we have to accept it just won’t work, needs to go in the transfer window #transferwindow #swfc — kevin higgins (@khiggins1867) 1 January 2020

Winnall is poor. — David Roberts (@doubler123456) 1 January 2020

How on earth @swfc got ourselves into a situation where we could let @GHooper88 go and not refresh the strikers... beyond Fletcher, who has never been prolific, we are woeful. Winnall and Nuhui are both sub standard... must sort. And Murphy can go back to @NUFC — Tartan Owl (@tartan_owl) 1 January 2020

Any team starting with Nuhiu & Winnall up front are gonna get what's coming to them....



Too many stealing a wage down at S6 at the moment.



We somehow find ourselves 3rd at Christmas without really playing well, only to turn 3 absolute abysmal performances out in a week.#SWFC — Daniel Robertson (@Daniel1867) 1 January 2020

Players who can go #2 - Winnall. Never ever threatens. May as well not be on the pitch. #swfc — Stannington Owls (@StanningtonOwl) 1 January 2020

Where do I start with that shambles?



➖ Points



Nuhiu just doesn’t cut it

⚪️ Winnall in the same boat

Murphy... Bruce has set us up ‍♂️

⚪️ Hutchinson plays way too deep

We are NOT a long ball team

⚪️ Harris needs to find form ASAP#SWFC #WAWAW — SWFC Tweets (@SWFC07255463) 1 January 2020

Winnall has made 10 Championship appearances this season for Wednesday, with just three starts, while his overall tally for the Owls since his January 2019 move from Barnsley stands at 38 appearances in all competitions.