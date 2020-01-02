Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Sam Winnall display against Hull

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten at Hillsborough on New Year's Day and some of the Owls fans slated Sam Winnall for his display.

Sam Winnall of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Sunday 29th December 2019.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Owls' 1-0 loss at Hillsborough on New Year's Day and one player's performance came under particular scrutiny.

In the meeting with Hull City, Sam Winnall was handed his second consecutive start for Wednesday for the first time since November 2017, but he flattered to deceive for Garry Monk's side, failing to have much of an impact offensively.

 

 

In the end, the Wednesday boss opted to haul the 28-year-old off just before the hour, replacing him with Jordan Rhodes, but out of the four forwards who turned out during the match, only Steven Fletcher - on at the break for Atdhe Nuhiu - managed to have a decent game.

At the other end, the prolific Jarrod Bowen grabbed his 18th goal of the season, the only one of the game, to condemn the Owls to defeat and a drop to seventh in the table.

Needless to say, quite a few Owls fans made their feelings known during and after the game:

Winnall has made 10 Championship appearances this season for Wednesday, with just three starts, while his overall tally for the Owls since his January 2019 move from Barnsley stands at 38 appearances in all competitions.

WBA defender Kyle Bartley (l) outjumps Wednesday player Sam Winnall during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns on December...

