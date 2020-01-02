Who is the Sex Explained narrator? New Netflix series brings in the talent!

With narration this good, we'd be over the moon with more.

Sex, Explained on Netflix: Narrator

Sex, Explained landed on Netflix on Thursday, January 2nd 2020.

Across five episodes, they tackle explaining:

- Sexual fantasies

- Attraction

- Birth Control

- Fertility

- Childbirth

It's narrated by the wonderful Janelle Monáe.

The one-and-only Janelle Monáe

The 34-year-old American multi-talent is foremostly known as a musician and actress.

Many discovered her talents when she featured on the 2011 single 'We Are Young' performed by the band fun. However, she released her debut album - The ArchAndroid - a year prior.

Her sophomore effort - The Electric Lady - was released in 2013 and was praised for its fusion of genres by critics and audiences alike. Fans then had a long wait for her third record - 2018's Dirty Computer - but it was certainly worth remaining patient. It was widely considered one of the best albums of that year, featuring such singles as 'Make Me Feel', 'Django Jane', and 'Pynk'.

Her talents extend far beyond the musical though, as she has also impressed audiences a great deal across her screen career. She has starred in such films as Moonlight (Teresa), Hidden Figures (Mary Jackson) and Harriet (Marie Buchanon).

You can follow her on Instagram over at @janellemonae; she currently has 3.2 million followers.

Audiences react to Sex, Explained

Already, viewers have flocked to Twitter to talk about Sex, Explained.

Check out some tweets below:

Proud of myself for recognizing the narrator of Sex, Explained on netflix before looking it up — Nausea (@subalternsiren) January 2, 2020

there’s a new series on netflix called ‘sex explained’ and it’s narrated by janelle monáe — REEEE (@itsreisy) January 2, 2020

#PSA: There is a new series in the Vox Explained catalogue on Netflix about sex narrated by Janelle Monáe pic.twitter.com/wT0Nqtvwid — Georgia ‘Should be Writing' Carson ‍ (@thebibliophile9) January 2, 2020

The is a new sub-series of explained in Netflix. It is Sex, Explained and I recommend everyone to watch it. It is good sex ed. — John Philip Napal (@jpnapal) January 2, 2020

