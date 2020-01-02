Ryan Giggs praises 'born leader' David Luiz after Arsenal beat Manchester United

David Luiz has produced a number of top performances for Arsenal in recent games.

Ryan Giggs has spoken highly about Arsenal defender David Luiz after he helped his side record a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Giggs stated that he would like to hear from Luiz more often after he gave an honest interview after the win against United [BBC Sport], as he labelled him as a 'born leader' and someone who managers love.

In Mikel Arteta's first few games in charge of Arsenal, Luiz has been a standout performer at the back, as he has been answering his critics from earlier on in the season.

Speaking to EPL News, as posted on their YouTube account, Giggs gushed over Luiz and stated that he's got that 'personality' which managers appreciate.

"It's great we [should] hear from David Luiz more often," said Giggs. "That was a great interview. You can see why managers like him. He's got that personality and he loves the game. And he looks like a born leader."

From Luiz's perspective, it is now a case of showing it on a more consistent basis for Arsenal, who will be very eager to climb up the Premier League table.

It has been a pretty bleak season for the North London club, who would have felt, during November especially, that they were witnessing arguably the darkest period of their history.

But the shining light for Arsenal fans now is that Arteta has brought back some life into the club and it seems the club now has a vision and an identity about them.