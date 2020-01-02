Robin Van Persie delivers verdict on Nicolas Pepe's display for Arsenal against Manchester United

Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Robin van Persie has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is still not performing to his top level.

Pepe started for the first time under Mikel Arteta for Arsenal yesterday and the Ivorian impressed.

Pepe set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 win over Manchester United, when he cut in from the flank and finished well.

However, Van Persie still thinks that Pepe needs to improve his movement.

“Pepe I do believe that today he played really well but he can go one level up if he makes those runs in the final third,” van Persie said.

“Now sometimes, when it’s crossed in from the other side, he’s still enjoying the moment, he’s still watching the game.”

Pepe has found things difficult since signing for Arsenal for a record fee in the summer, but his first showing under Arteta was an encouraging one.

Pepe will now surely retain his place in Arsenal’s place for their next Premier League game, but whether Arteta will continue to play him at the weekend remains to be seen.

Arsenal take on Leeds United in their next fixture, and Arteta could be tempted to try out some fringe players in the FA Cup.