Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal man is like a 'new player' under Mikel Arteta

John Verrall
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta picked up his first win in charge at Arsenal yesterday evening.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that Nicolas Pepe looks like a ‘new player’ under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Pepe started for the first time since Arteta took charge yesterday, and he scored Arsenal’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Ivorian cut in from the flank before lashing the ball past David de Gea in United’s net.

And Ferdinand was impressed by the performance of Pepe during the contest.

 

“Pepe was a massive signing, he hasn’t produced, but today he looked like a new player,” he said.

Ferdinand also thought that Mesut Ozil showed signs that he is enjoying his football at Arsenal far more now.

“The pictures you saw with Arteta going on to the pitch, I’ve not seen Ozil smile like that for about 18 months,” the former United defender added.

“That tells you a story. He’s enjoying going to training, he’s enjoying playing.”

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Ozil has featured prominently since Arteta took charge, with the Spanish boss clearly seeing the value in the playmaker.

Ozil has shown a willingness to fit in with Arteta’s high pressing style at Arsenal, with his work-rate clearly improving in recent weeks.

Arsenal’s win over United has lifted them up to 10th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch