Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal man is like a 'new player' under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta picked up his first win in charge at Arsenal yesterday evening.

Rio Ferdinand has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that Nicolas Pepe looks like a ‘new player’ under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Pepe started for the first time since Arteta took charge yesterday, and he scored Arsenal’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Ivorian cut in from the flank before lashing the ball past David de Gea in United’s net.

And Ferdinand was impressed by the performance of Pepe during the contest.

“Pepe was a massive signing, he hasn’t produced, but today he looked like a new player,” he said.

Ferdinand also thought that Mesut Ozil showed signs that he is enjoying his football at Arsenal far more now.

“The pictures you saw with Arteta going on to the pitch, I’ve not seen Ozil smile like that for about 18 months,” the former United defender added.

“That tells you a story. He’s enjoying going to training, he’s enjoying playing.”

Ozil has featured prominently since Arteta took charge, with the Spanish boss clearly seeing the value in the playmaker.

Ozil has shown a willingness to fit in with Arteta’s high pressing style at Arsenal, with his work-rate clearly improving in recent weeks.

Arsenal’s win over United has lifted them up to 10th place in the Premier League table.