Report: West Ham want 24-year-old La Liga midfielder this month

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are interested in signing Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic during this month's transfer window.

It's claimed that the Hammers are keen on four central midfielders, with Stoke City's Joe Allen, Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama and Nantes ace Abdoulaye Toure on the radar.

Getafe ace Maksimovic is the other name mentioned, with West Ham casting their net far and wide in search of midfield reinforcements.

Maksimovic, 24, made his name with Domzale in Slovenia and Astana in Kazakhstan, having been ditched by Red Star Belgrade and Hellas Verona in the past.

After struggling with Valencia, Getafe swooped in to sign him in 2018, and he hasn't looked back, becoming a key player for club and country.

The 6ft 2in midfielder is primarily a holding midfielder, possessing great anticipation and reading of the game, working hard in front of the back four whilst also being strong enough on the ball to start attacks.

Those attributes would be key for West Ham, as Mark Noble and Declan Rice need some help in the middle of the park, and a player like Maksimovic – who can protect the back four or get up and down the pitch – would be ideal.

Getafe won't be keen to sell, especially with a contract that runs until 2024, but he's a very interesting target for West Ham this month.