Report: Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters unlikely to join Southampton on loan

Southampton are just one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Walker-Peters.

The Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to join Southampton on loan this month, according to Sky Sports.

Southampton are just one of the clubs being credited with an interest in Walker-Peters.

But The Mirror reported in late November that the 22-year-old was planning to stay and fight for his place following Jose Mourinho's appointment as Tottenham manager.

 

He has only played once since then, though, appearing in just two of Mourinho's matchday squads. 

And it remains to be seen whether or not The Mirror's original claim still stands.

Southampton are prioritising signings in both full-back positions, according to Sky Sports.

And the Genk right-back Joakim Maehle is another option listed, along with Walker-Peters.

Tottenham were strongly tipped earlier in the campaign to strengthen in the academy product's position.

But it has since been made his own by Walker-Peters' main rival, Serge Aurier.

