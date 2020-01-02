Report: Tottenham want World Cup winner on loan, he's keen - but Arsenal want him too

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping up Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar this month.

It's claimed that Tottenham can't afford to pay big money for Lemar in January, and are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Lemar is allegedly 'not against' a move to Spurs, and Atletico would be willing to let the winger leave for the right offer.

Another potential problem for Spurs is that Arsenal are allegedly keen on Lemar too, meaning a North London battle could ensue for the Frenchman.

The 24-year-old hit the headlines for Monaco, helping fire them to the Ligue 1 title in 2017 before then joining Atletico Madrid and winning the World Cup in 2018.

Lemar hasn't really impressed with Atletico though, and moving on may be the best way for him to get back to his best in 2020.

Spurs need another winger, and Lemar – predominantly left-sided – could fit into Jose Mourinho's style, especially with his hard-working nature.

A loan move would at least give Spurs the chance to see Lemar in action in the Premier League, and they would no doubt love to beat Arsenal to his signature.