Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Tottenham want World Cup winner on loan, he's keen - but Arsenal want him too

Olly Dawes
Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar.

Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 23, 2019 in Seville,...

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping up Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar this month.

It's claimed that Tottenham can't afford to pay big money for Lemar in January, and are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Lemar is allegedly 'not against' a move to Spurs, and Atletico would be willing to let the winger leave for the right offer.

 

Another potential problem for Spurs is that Arsenal are allegedly keen on Lemar too, meaning a North London battle could ensue for the Frenchman.

The 24-year-old hit the headlines for Monaco, helping fire them to the Ligue 1 title in 2017 before then joining Atletico Madrid and winning the World Cup in 2018.

Lemar hasn't really impressed with Atletico though, and moving on may be the best way for him to get back to his best in 2020.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

Spurs need another winger, and Lemar – predominantly left-sided – could fit into Jose Mourinho's style, especially with his hard-working nature.

A loan move would at least give Spurs the chance to see Lemar in action in the Premier League, and they would no doubt love to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Thomas Lemar of France poses with the Champions World Cup trophy after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch