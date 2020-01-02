Report: Southampton planning £8.5m bid for La Liga star

Mohammed Salisu's breakthrough season with Real Valladolid could see him join Ralph Hasenhuttl's Premier League flyers Southampton.

Southampton are set to make an £8.5 million bid to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to Pucela Fichajes.

After picking up 10 points from a possible 12 over the festive period, including well deserved victories over Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are suddenly looking up towards the dizzy heights of mid-table after spending much of the last few months stuck in the bottom three.

But with only one team in the Premier League conceding more than Southampton’s 38 goals, there is still one area of the team where reinforcements are required.

And one of La Liga’s breakthrough stars could be on his way to St Mary’s with reports coming out of Spain sending a warning to the likes of Jan Bednarek, Maya Yoshida and Jannik Vestergaard.

20-year-old Salisu has caught the eye with Valladolid and, according to Diario de Valladolid, Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City are all interested in a man whose £10 million release clause makes him an affordable option for clubs in need of defensive additions.

Now, Southampton are set to test the water with an opening bid of £8.5 million and, given that negotiations over a new contract have hit a standstill, Valladolid may be tempted to cash in on a player who looks set to be on his way sooner rather than later.

The question is, however, whether a 20-year-old centre-back who only made his senior debut in August is capable of making the step up on the south coast. Some of Southampton's greatest signings have included little-known youngsters like Valladolid's Ghanaian powerhouse.