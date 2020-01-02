Quick links

Report: Sheffield United want £17m powerhouse after failed Watford bid

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates after his team's victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December 08, 2019 in...
Olympiakos midfielder Mady Camara could be Premier League bound with Chris Wilder's Blades joining Watford in targeting the highly-rated youngster.

29th November 2018, Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain; UEFA Europa League football, Real Betis versus Olympiakos; Mady Camara of Olympiacos applauds the fans after the final whistle

Sheffield United are interested in reinforcing their midfield with the signing of Olympiakos enforcer Mady Camara during the January transfer window, according to SDNA.

2019/20 is already shaping up to be one of the most memorable campaigns in The Blades’ modern history – for all the right reasons.

Chris Wilder’s side were only promoted in May but, should they inflict a first defeat of the season on champions-in-waiting Liverpool tonight, they will move level on points with Manchester United in fifth place.

And while the likes of Dean Henderson and Lys Mousset have shone at either end of the pitch, much of Sheffield United’s strengths lie in the midfield.

 

John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and John Lundstram have all stood out in their first ever Premier League campaigns while Everton loanee Mo Besic seized a rare chance to impress in the controversial defeat to Manchester City over the weekend.

Now, according to reports from Greece, another talented midfielder could soon be on his way to Bramall Lane.

Mady Camara of Olympiakos gestures during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Off Second Leg match between Burnley and Olympiakos at Turf Moor on August 30, 2018 in Burnley, England.

22-year-old Camara is a target, SDNA claim, with his impressive passing range and tenacity off the ball making him a perfect fit for an organised, disciplined and technically gifted Sheffield United side.

The report adds that Watford had a £6 million bid rejected recently with Olympiakos demanding closer to £17 million for one of their prized assets (SDNA).

Sheffield United haven’t got too much wrong in the recruitment department of late and Camara already feels like he could be another astute addition.

30th August 2018, Turf Moor, Burnley, England; Europa League football playoff 2nd leg, Burnley versus Olympiakos; Jeff Hendrick of Burnley tries to get past the tackles of Mady Camara and...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

