Report: Sheffield United want £17m powerhouse after failed Watford bid

Olympiakos midfielder Mady Camara could be Premier League bound with Chris Wilder's Blades joining Watford in targeting the highly-rated youngster.

Sheffield United are interested in reinforcing their midfield with the signing of Olympiakos enforcer Mady Camara during the January transfer window, according to SDNA.

2019/20 is already shaping up to be one of the most memorable campaigns in The Blades’ modern history – for all the right reasons.

Chris Wilder’s side were only promoted in May but, should they inflict a first defeat of the season on champions-in-waiting Liverpool tonight, they will move level on points with Manchester United in fifth place.

And while the likes of Dean Henderson and Lys Mousset have shone at either end of the pitch, much of Sheffield United’s strengths lie in the midfield.

John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and John Lundstram have all stood out in their first ever Premier League campaigns while Everton loanee Mo Besic seized a rare chance to impress in the controversial defeat to Manchester City over the weekend.

Now, according to reports from Greece, another talented midfielder could soon be on his way to Bramall Lane.

22-year-old Camara is a target, SDNA claim, with his impressive passing range and tenacity off the ball making him a perfect fit for an organised, disciplined and technically gifted Sheffield United side.

The report adds that Watford had a £6 million bid rejected recently with Olympiakos demanding closer to £17 million for one of their prized assets (SDNA).

Sheffield United haven’t got too much wrong in the recruitment department of late and Camara already feels like he could be another astute addition.