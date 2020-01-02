Quick links

Report: Sheffield United join Arsenal in race to prise Rangers star away from Ibrox

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly wanted by Sheffield United.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is now wanted by Sheffield United as interest mounts in his signature.

It's claimed that the Blades are showing a strong interest in Kamara, but they aren't alone as Premier League clubs queue up for the midfield maestro.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace are thought to be keen, whilst even Arsenal – Kamara's former club – are interested in signing him.

 

Leeds United also like Kamara, but Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United are now involved as they look to add the Finland international to their ranks.

Chris Wilder already has ex-Rangers midfielder John Fleck alongside the likes of John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood and Muhamed Besic, but Kamara could be a great addition to their ranks.

Kamara is calm on the ball and energetic in the middle of the park, whilst at 24 he still has huge potential to get even better.

Of all the clubs interested, a move back to Arsenal may appeal most. Kamara spent five years with the Gunners having joined from Southend United in 2012, and finally making the grade with Arsenal would surely appeal.

Still, Rangers are unlikely to sell this month, and would be wise to at least let EURO 2020 play out – when Kamara will be playing for Finland – as it could see his value sky-rocket.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

