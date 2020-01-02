Report: Rangers talent wanted by Tottenham, he's already rejected Ibrox contract

Rangers defender Leon King is being linked with a move away from Ibrox.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers defender Leon King is now wanted by Tottenham Hotspur amid questions over his future.

It's suggested that King is one of Tottenham's targets in this month's transfer window, even if he would go into their youth setup.

King has already been linked with a move away from Ibrox, as the Daily Record noted in November that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested.

The 15-year-old defender has allegedly snubbed a new deal to stay at Ibrox, and Rangers will now be fearing losing the teenager.

King has been billed as one of the most promising players to come through the Rangers ranks in recent times, and the Gers are unsurprisingly desperate to keep him.

They lost midfielder Billy Gilmour to Chelsea in 2017, and won't want to see another top prospect leave the club for a big move to London.

Tottenham would face a real battle if they really are in the race for King, as their Premier League rivals are already swarming – but with King yet to commit his future to Rangers, they have a real chance.