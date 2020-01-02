Report: Renewed hope for Rangers & Celtic in pursuit of 'excellent' £1m-rated teenager

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are reportedly hoping to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to Ibrox - but Neil Lennon's Celtic could also be keen on his services.

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic could have been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of highly rated teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is believed to be on the radar of both the Ibrox side and their Parkhead rivals.

The News and Star reported last month that Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic sent scouts to watch the versatile 17-year-old - who can play both in defence and midfield - impress during Carlisle’s 1-1 draw with Morecambe in English League Two, as did English Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal.

In recent days, Everton were believed to have made the most progress in terms of concrete interest in Branthwaite - who already has 14 appearances this term - but according to a report in the Daily Mail on Thursday afternoon, Carlisle have rejected a £500,000 bid from the Toffees.

The report adds that the offer could "entail substantial add-ons" for the 6ft 4in teenager, but because of numerous teams having an interest in his services - Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford said to be amongst them - the Cumbrians feel that they can push for a bigger fee.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech has previously made a comparison between the £1million-rated Branthwaite (The Sun) and Declan Rice and Michael Carrick, two composed and classy ball-players who could switch between defence and midfield roles with relative ease (News and Star).

"I look at people like Declan Rice, and Michael Carrick, who’ve played a little bit of both," said Beech. "Jarrad has the capabilities of doing both... he’s played left side, right side, in a three under the previous management, and as a No4 at Morecambe. He is an excellent football player."