Report: Out-of-favour Wolves man heading for Molineux exit, three clubs interested

Jesus Vallejo has played just two Premier League games since joining Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Jesus Vallejo’s ill-fated spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers could be coming to an end already with reports in Spain suggesting that the Real Madrid loanee is potentially entering his final few days at Molineux.

Back in the summer, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side raided two of Europe’s biggest clubs to bring a pair of exciting young talents to the Black Country.

But, like former AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone, Vallejo has not come close to living up to expectations in Old Gold.

It’s no secret that the Spain U21 international has a few rough edges but few expected that he’d struggle so alarmingly on English shores.

He’s played just once in the Premier League since being ripped apart by Tammy Abraham and co as Chelsea sauntered to a 5-2 win at Molineux back in September. And, with even Max Kilman and Leander Dendoncker being chosen ahead of him in recent weeks, Wolves fans won’t be surprised to learn that Vallejo may be packing his bags already.

AS states today that La Liga’s surprise packages, newly-promoted Granada, are just one interested party. Leganes are also keen, the publication adds, with a return to Eintracht Frankfurt another possibility.

Vallejo shone on loan at the Bundesliga outfit in 2016/17 with then-Eagles coach Niko Kovac describing him as ‘scandalously good’.

Interestingly, AS states that Vallejo is enjoying life in England but Madrid are ‘very concerned’ about his lack of game time. It seems that a parting of the ways is not only inevitable but also the best thing for all parties.