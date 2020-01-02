Report: Newcastle want winger years after selling his brother, Aston Villa keen too

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Marcus Tavernier.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both keen on signing Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier this month.

It's suggested that both teams have Tavernier on their radar, with Dean Smith and Steve Bruce looking for a spark in attack.

Tavernier has caught the eye with two goals and two assists this season, continuing his development under Jonathan Woodgate.

The 20-year-old has 18 months left on his deal at the Riverside Stadium, and the two Premier League sides may be looking to take advantage with a January bid.

Villa haven't exactly impressed going forward this season outside of Jack Grealish, and landing Tavernier may be seem as a way to provide a spark either now or down the line.

Meanwhile, Newcastle would be wise to add another winger given that Allan Saint-Maximin has endured some injury woes, with Tavernier able to provide some pace and drive off the bench.

It would be particularly fascinating if Newcastle signed the winger, as it's five-and-a-half years since the Magpies sold Tavernier's brother James, now of Rangers.

The right back wasn't given much of a chance at Newcastle, so it would be interesting to see whether younger brother Marcus could fare any better at St James' Park.