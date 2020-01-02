Quick links

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle want winger years after selling his brother, Aston Villa keen too

Olly Dawes
Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Marcus Tavernier.

Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier battles with Ben Williams and Mike-Steven Bahre of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Middlesbrough at Oakwell,...

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both keen on signing Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier this month.

It's suggested that both teams have Tavernier on their radar, with Dean Smith and Steve Bruce looking for a spark in attack.

Tavernier has caught the eye with two goals and two assists this season, continuing his development under Jonathan Woodgate.

 

The 20-year-old has 18 months left on his deal at the Riverside Stadium, and the two Premier League sides may be looking to take advantage with a January bid.

Villa haven't exactly impressed going forward this season outside of Jack Grealish, and landing Tavernier may be seem as a way to provide a spark either now or down the line.

Meanwhile, Newcastle would be wise to add another winger given that Allan Saint-Maximin has endured some injury woes, with Tavernier able to provide some pace and drive off the bench.

Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 24th November 2019.

It would be particularly fascinating if Newcastle signed the winger, as it's five-and-a-half years since the Magpies sold Tavernier's brother James, now of Rangers.

The right back wasn't given much of a chance at Newcastle, so it would be interesting to see whether younger brother Marcus could fare any better at St James' Park.

James Tavernier of Newcastle United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 26, 2012 in Manchester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch