Report: Manchester City want to sign explosive winger and nine-goal Koeman favourite

Noah Okafor of Basel and PSV's Eredivisie star Mohamed Ihattaren are both targets for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City are interested in signing two of the most exciting young attackers in Europe with PSV Eindhoven’s Mohamed Ihattaren and Basel’s Noah Okafor both being linked with January moves to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has been at pains to play down suggestions that the soon-to-be deposed Premier League champions will break the bank on a world-class centre-back or another prolific centre-forward during the current transfer window. But City will remain on the lookout for any potential superstars of tomorrow – and it’s fair to say Ihattaren and Okafor fit the bill.

At the age of 19, Okafor is already a Switzerland international with the jet-heeled winger taking the game by storm in his homeland.

The jet-heeled teenager, arguably the most exciting young talent to emerge at Basel since a certain Mo Salah, is a target for City, Dortmund and Juventus according to Estadio Deportivo – while the player’s father has also confirmed interest from Sevilla.

Ihattaren too has been a revelation during a breakthrough year, establishing himself as one of the first names on PSV’s teamsheet. A fleet-footed midfielder with the sort of end product which belies his years, Ihattaren also has nine goals and nine assists to his name this season – a staggering tally for a player who is still just 17.

The Mail reports that arguably the best young playmaker in Europe is also a target for Manchester City and it is difficult to imagine a club better suited for a man of his technical gifts.

“Mo is a very young player who is going through a fantastic development and is now playing for PSV,” Holland coach Ronald Koeman told the KNVB after Ihattaren committed his international future to the Netherlands over Morocco.

“You want to retain this kind of talent for Dutch football and luckily he has made the choice for the Oranje.”

Swapping PSV for Man City would do Ihattaren's international prospects no harm whatsoever.