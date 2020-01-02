Report: Loaned-out Goodison Park talent wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all have an interest in signing Everton right back Jonjoe Kenny.

It's suggested that all three London clubs have their sights set on Kenny, who is currently out on loan in the Bundesliga with Schalke.

Kenny's loan deal runs until the end of the season, meaning a January move seems unlikely, but they may look to position themselves for the summer.

Kenny, 22, is featuring regularly for Schalke, and has picked up one goal and two assists this season as he impresses over in Germany.

Everton may be in a position to sell given that Djibril Sidibe is on loan at Goodison Park and is faring well under Carlo Ancelotti, so Kenny's replacement may already be in the building.

As for the interested clubs, Kenny represents a homegrown option at right back, with Spurs arguably most in need of a signing there to challenge Serge Aurier.

Arsenal have Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so a move there would be a surprise, whilst Chelsea have a homegrown right back coming through in Reece James, with Tariq Lamptey emerging too.

Tottenham make the most sense of the three, and Everton may face a big decision about their homegrown youngster's future as Premier League rivals queue up for him.