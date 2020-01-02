Quick links

Arsenal

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

Premier League

Report: Loaned-out Goodison Park talent wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham

Olly Dawes
Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin at Veltins-Arena on November 29, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin at Veltins-Arena on November 29, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all have an interest in signing Everton right back Jonjoe Kenny.

It's suggested that all three London clubs have their sights set on Kenny, who is currently out on loan in the Bundesliga with Schalke.

Kenny's loan deal runs until the end of the season, meaning a January move seems unlikely, but they may look to position themselves for the summer.

 

Kenny, 22, is featuring regularly for Schalke, and has picked up one goal and two assists this season as he impresses over in Germany.

Everton may be in a position to sell given that Djibril Sidibe is on loan at Goodison Park and is faring well under Carlo Ancelotti, so Kenny's replacement may already be in the building.

As for the interested clubs, Kenny represents a homegrown option at right back, with Spurs arguably most in need of a signing there to challenge Serge Aurier.

Jonjoe Kenny of Schalke controls the ball during the DFB Cup second round match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 at Schueco Arena on October 29, 2019 in Bielefeld, Germany.

Arsenal have Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so a move there would be a surprise, whilst Chelsea have a homegrown right back coming through in Reece James, with Tariq Lamptey emerging too.

Tottenham make the most sense of the three, and Everton may face a big decision about their homegrown youngster's future as Premier League rivals queue up for him.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 gestures during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Schalke 04 at WWK-Arena on November 3, 2019 in Augsburg, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch