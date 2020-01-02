Report: Liverpool join battle to sign Championship teenager tipped for huge future

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham amid strong links to other Premier League clubs.

It's suggested that Bellingham is one name Liverpool are looking to sign during this month's transfer window, but they'll face major competition.

The Telegraph recently noted that Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on Bellingham, who has made a big impact this season.

The 16-year-old has come up through the Birmingham ranks, and has been touted as their best youngster since Trevor Francis.

Bellingham has notched three goals and one assist in 22 Championship games this season, making an immediate impact despite his inexperience.

Bellingham looks set for a huge future, and whilst Birmingham will hope to keep hold of him for a little while longer, a Premier League career beckons.

Liverpool have been collecting young talent of late, as they landed defender Sepp van den Berg and winger Harvey Elliott over the summer.

Adding to that with the signing of Bellingham would be a huge coup for the Reds, and another sign of the plans for the future at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.