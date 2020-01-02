Report: Leeds United and Nottingham Forest battling to sign Che Adams on loan

Leeds and Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Southampton ace.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are both trying to sign Southampton attacker Che Adams, reports The Telegraph.

The Championship duo are both hoping to land the forward, who has not scored a Premier League goal since his £15 million move from Birmingham City in the summer.

The report says Southampton would prefer to keep Adams at this moment.

However, if Adams is particularly tempted by an offer of regular football and is willing to drop back down to the Championship, a deal could be done.

Southampton would likely have to bring in a striker of their own to offset Adams' exit.

The 23-year-old started two of Southampton's last three games amid a need for rotation over the festive period.

The Saints have pulled away from the relegation zone to move into 11th place, but cannot take anything for granted, just five points above 18th.

Both Leeds and Forest are aiming to clinch promotion and Adams could be a major asset.