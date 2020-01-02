Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton want 6ft 4in international defender after impressing in the Championship

Olly Dawes
Joe Rodon of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton reportedly want Swansea City defender Joe Rodon.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are interested in snapping up Swansea City defender Joe Rodon during the January transfer window.

It's claimed that Rodon is one of a number of defenders being eyed up by the Toffees this month, with a centre back signing surely the priority.

Everton spent much of the summer trying to land Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis after a strong loan spell, but couldn't get a deal done.

 

They ended up not signing a centre back at all, with Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate relied upon as the central defenders for the first half of the season.

Now, Rodon is a target, having impressed in the Championship over the last 18 months after coming up through the Swansea ranks.

The 22-year-old joined Swansea at the age of eight after being a season ticket holder with the club, and his superb displays have seen him earn four caps for Wales.

Wales Joe Rodon during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Rodon stands at 6ft 4in tall, which is a great size for a centre back, whilst he has experience of playing out from the back having played for Graham Potter and now Steve Cooper at Swansea.

Rodon may not make headlines, but he would be a fine addition for the future at Goodison Park, and dipping into the Championship to sign a talented international centre back may not be the worst idea to kickstart 2020 – but convincing Swansea to sell their homegrown star may not be easy.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Reading at the Liberty Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch