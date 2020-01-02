Report: Everton and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot could be allowed to leave Juventus for less than £25m

Everton could land Adrien Rabiot for an absolute bargain in this month's transfer window.

According to a report from Sport Mediaset, Juventus will consider letting Adrien Rabiot leave for Arsenal or Everton if their valuation of the midfielder is met.

Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti are both said to be keen to land the former PSG midfielder this month. Arsenal were at the risk of losing Granit Xhaka in this window which made it necessary for them to find a replacement. However, Mikel Arteta confirmed yesterday (Arsenal.com) that the Swiss international will stay, eliminating the need for Rabiot.

Everton, on the other hand, could well move in for him. The Toffees are unlikely to have Andre Gomes back anytime soon. Tom Davies has done well recently in that number eight role but Ancelotti will surely prefer someone who is a lot more experienced.

The Italian has worked with Rabiot before during his time as PSG boss. This could play a huge part in convincing the Frenchman to make the switch to Goodison Park instead of Arsenal or other clubs who might be interested in his services.

Rabiot won six league titles during his time at PSG but is yet to fully establish himself in the Serie A. He has managed just seven starts in all competitions which is not good enough for someone who is trying to get on the flight with France to this summer's European Championships.

The report reveals that Juventus will closely evaluate any offer between £21 million and £25 million which is a huge bargain in today's market for a player of Rabiot's quality. With Arsenal potentially out of the picture, Everton have no reason to not go in with a bid. And if they manage to land him, it will be a huge statement of intent.