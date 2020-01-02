Report: Crystal Palace want to re-sign attacker but face Aston Villa battle

Premier League trio Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all interested in signing Bordeaux's Ligue 1 striker Josh Maja.

One year ago this month, Lewisham-born Maja was on his way across the Channel, swapping Sunderland for life in wine country in a £3.5 million deal. And, after a slow start, a man who found the back of the net at a remarkable rate at the Stadium of Light is starting to make a name for himself on French shores too.

Maja has six goals for the Ligue 1 side this season – including a hat-trick against Nimes towards the end of 2019.

And, according to The Mail, the Nigeria international has caught the eye of three Premier League clubs who would all benefit from signing one more striker during the transfer window.

Only Watford have scored fewer goals than Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace (19) with Maja just one of a number of strikers who have been linked with a mid-season move to Selhurst Park. Interestingly, the 21-year-old had a spell in Palace’s academy before making the move to the north east.

Aston Villa are also keen with neither Jonathan Kodjia nor the injured Keinan Davis offering any real competition for hit-and-miss summer signing Wesley Moraes.

Burnley, meanwhile, have renewed their interest after trying and failing to sign the one-time Manchester City youngster 12 months ago (Daily Star, 5 January 2019, page 42).

It remains to be seen who wins the race, or whether indeed Maja will be allowed to go, but the prospect to work under a coach like Dean Smith or Sean Dyche should appeal to a youngster with potential by the bucket-load.