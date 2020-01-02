Report: Celtic express interest in Premier League striker who once called Bhoys 'massive'

Celtic reportedly want Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

According to The Guardian, Celtic have expressed an interest in signing Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp during this month's transfer window.

It's suggested that the number of attackers at Bramall Lane may just lead to Sharp leaving, with Celtic among a number of clubs to show an interest.

Sharp, 33, has started just one Premier League game this season, with the likes of Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie also at the club.

A boyhood Blades fan in his third spell with the club, Sharp hit 23 goals last season to fire United to promotion, but a lack of playing time may play into Celtic's hands.

Our verdict on this rumour is one of initial scepticism; yes, Celtic need a new striker to support Odsonne Edouard, but moving for a 33-year-old who is struggling for playing time doesn't smack of a move that Celtic would make.

Yet if you go back to 2013, Neil Lennon has already targeted Sharp for the Bhoys once before, with The Scotsman claiming he wanted the then-Southampton attacker to replace Gary Hooper.

No move went through, but Sharp was quoted by the Daily Star as saying that he was interested in a move to Parkhead, branding Celtic a 'massive club'.

Rekindling that interest for a short-term move may make a little more sense than first thought, even if Sharp isn't quite the same player he was more than six years ago.