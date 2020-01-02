Report: Aston Villa wish to sign Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on loan, hope for purchase option

Aston Villa already boast strong ties with the London club.

Aston Villa wish to sign the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan this month, according to Foot Mercato.

BBC Sport reports that Villa fear being without Wesley Moraes for the rest of the season, after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury in their New Year's Day win at Burnley.

Batshuayi, meanwhile, has played only a bit-part role for Chelsea this season, and Foot Mercato claims he could 'once again pack his bags' after previous spells at Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are expected to try and strengthen their squad, having had their transfer ban reduced in time for the January window and could yet add in Batshuayi's position.

Doing so would cast further doubt on the Belgian's long-term future at Stamford Bridge, and the French website adds that Aston Villa 'hope for a purchase option'.

Villa currently employ the former Chelsea managing director, Christian Purslow, as CEO and the legendary ex-Blues captain, John Terry, as assistant manager, which could aid any Batshuayi pursuit.

The Villans previously utilised those connections to sign the £35 million recruit's Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham on loan.

