Report: Ajax and Napoli want Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur defender can negotiate with clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is being lined up by both Ajax and Napoli, report The Telegraph.

Spurs signed Vertonghen from Ajax in 2012 for £12 million and he has gone on to become one of their best signings of the past decade.

His contract expires at the end of this season and he is free to negotiate with clubs.

His teammate Toby Alderweireld recently renewed his contract, offering hope Vertonghen might do the same.

Vertonghen has recently been used as a left-back by Tottenham and remains a regular in the team.

He could walk away on a free at the end of the season, which might lead to Spurs entertaining offers in January for him.

The prospect of a return to Ajax could appeal to Vertonghen more than a move to Napoli.

Ajax are looking for a defender with Daley Blind currently unavailable due to a heart problem.