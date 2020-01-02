Rangers fans react to reports linking Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara with Sheffield United

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly bracing himself for bids for the Ibrox midfielder.
Rangers fans are reacting to reports linking the Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara with a move to Sheffield United.
The Scottish Sun reports that Chris Wilder's side are the latest to show interest an in Kamara - for whom Rangers paid just £50,000 a year ago - from south of the border.
The newspaper adds that the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is bracing himself for bids, while also making plans to hand a new deal to the Finland international.
And it appears that the Rangers faithful are equally desperate not to lose Kamara - with several demanding eight-figure fees and some even requesting the former Ibrox midfielder John Fleck, plus cash, in exchange.
Fleck, whose uncle Robert also played for Rangers, began his career as a teenager at Ibrox.
But the 28-year-old dropped into the English lower leagues following Rangers' relegation to the fourth division in 2012.
After four years at Coventry City, the lifelong Rangers fan's fortunes were transformed by a move to Sheffield United.
And two promotions later, Fleck is starring for a Blades side holding its own against England's traditional big guns.
