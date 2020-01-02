Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans react to reports linking Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara with Sheffield United

Rangers fans show their support towards the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly bracing himself for bids for the Ibrox midfielder.

Glen Kamara of Rangers and Odsonne Edouard of Celtic battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Rangers fans are reacting to reports linking the Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara with a move to Sheffield United.

The Scottish Sun reports that Chris Wilder's side are the latest to show interest an in Kamara - for whom Rangers paid just £50,000 a year ago - from south of the border.

 

The newspaper adds that the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is bracing himself for bids, while also making plans to hand a new deal to the Finland international.

And it appears that the Rangers faithful are equally desperate not to lose Kamara - with several demanding eight-figure fees and some even requesting the former Ibrox midfielder John Fleck, plus cash, in exchange.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fleck, whose uncle Robert also played for Rangers, began his career as a teenager at Ibrox.

But the 28-year-old dropped into the English lower leagues following Rangers' relegation to the fourth division in 2012.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

After four years at Coventry City, the lifelong Rangers fan's fortunes were transformed by a move to Sheffield United.

And two promotions later, Fleck is starring for a Blades side holding its own against England's traditional big guns.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

