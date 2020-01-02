Quote at the end of Jojo Rabbit explained: Audiences left in tears by words of wisdom!

The beloved filmmaker's latest could be in the running for this year's Best Picture.

The quote at the end of Jojo Rabbit provided perfect words of wisdom to depart on.

We're now in 2020, which means we have a whole year of movies on the horizon! It also means that the Academy Awards are just around the corner.

Awards season has kicked off early with strong releases straight out of the gate. At the forefront, we have Jojo Rabbit, which released in UK cinemas on Wednesday, January 1st 2020.

Already, audiences have fell in love with Taika Waititi's anti-war satire, telling the tale of a young boy and his imaginary friend who happens to take the form of Adolf Hitler. Taking place during World War II, the director takes a very risky approach to comedy, but his attempts pay off considerably because he refuses to sacrifice heart and message for laughs.

What we get here is the full package.

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

CINEMA MASSIMO, TURIN, ITALY - 2019

Quote at the end of Jojo Rabbit

The quote used at the end of Jojo Rabbit is:

"Let everything happen to you

Beauty and terror

Just keep going

No feeling is final."

It's an incredibly inspiring and comforting quote. It communicates that we will experience the extremes of life - the highs and lows - but there is always more to come.

You may feel defeated, lost or helpless, but nothing is permanent.

So, who addressed this belief so beautifully?

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Rainer Maria Rilke

Well, the above quote comes courtesy of poet and novelist Rainer Marie Rilke from the poem Go to the Limits of Your Longing.

The Austrian talent is widely regarded as one of the greats of his craft and his work remains particularly popular in America. He was born in 1875 and died in Switzerland in 1926 at the age of 51.

Rainer is best known for such collections as Duino Elegies (Duineser Elegien) and Sonnets to Orpheus (Die Sonette an Orpheus), but also the semi-autobiographical novel The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge (Die Aufzeichnungen des Malte Laurids Brigge).

Then, there's also Letters to a Young Poet (Briefe an einen jungen Dichter), published after his passing.

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Rainer Maria Rilke in his study, circa 1905. Private Collection. Artist Anonymous.

What else has Taika Waititi made?

The Jojo Rabbit director is arguably one of the most exciting working today.

He is known for helming such films as Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok.

His MCU effort saw him bring his own quirky approach to the modern blockbuster with great success. It's generally considered one of the best Marvel movies.

After Jojo Rabbit, it's clearer than ever that Taika will continue to do his thing. Expect to see it at the Oscars!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.