PS Plus games January 2020: When can Goat Simulator be downloaded for free on PS4?

The PS Plus games for January 2020 have been announced and PS4 players will soon be able to download Goat Simulator and a special trilogy for free.

Although the PS Plus Games for January 2020 were partly expected to be announced on December 25th, they were instead revealed yesterday on New Year's Day while a lot of us Brits were busy screaming over the football. One of the games announced was the comical but surprisingly popular Goat Simulator, and intrigued PlayStation 4 owners will soon be able to download it for free.

Heading into January 2020, there were a bevy of hopeful predictions as to what the free PS Plus games would be for the opening month. We thought The Last Guardian would've been a neat inclusion as an underrated and underplayed PS4 exclusive, while few others kept hoping for the 2018 God Of War rebirth.

In contrast to the above hopes and wants, Sony will instead provide Goat Simulator and a PlayStation exclusive trilogy that many will already be aware of and adore.

What are the free PS Plus games for January 2020?

The free PS Plus games for January 2020 are Goat Simulator and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Both Goat Simulator and Uncharted will follow on from Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross, so make sure to download the latter before they're replaced.

For the unaware, Goat Simulator is a third-person title in which you control a mischievous goat whose only purpose is to cause as much chaos and destruction as possible.

It's a popular title thanks to its hilariously purposeful bugs and wild antics, meaning it could be one of the more surprisingly pleasant and amusing experiences you ever gain from a PlayStation Plus offering.

As for Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, an introduction is simply unnecessary as it's arguably the greatest trilogy of the decade.

If you missed the PlayStation 3 era and were content with merely experiencing A Thief's End on its own, then the free offering of The Nathan Drake Collection is your best chance to experience some of the best and most polished games ever made.

PS Plus free games January 2020: When can you download Goat Simular and Uncharted?

As part of the free PS Plus games for January 2020, both Goat Simulator and Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection will be downloadable from January 7th.

Of course, you will need a PlayStation Plus subscription in order to download and keep both of them for free.

A three-month PS Plus subscription can be owned for £19.99, whereas a 12-month subscription is priced at the better fee of just £49.99.