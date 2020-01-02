'What a waste', 'watch him be class': Some fans react to update on Aston Villa 'rising star'

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy ace Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston North End and sent out to Charlton Athletic.

A number of Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Aston Villa's Andre Green being recalled by the Premier League outfit before being sent out to the Lilywhites' Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old Villa Park academy graduate had linked up with the Deepdale outfit back in August, but he only played six times - four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the League Cup.

Given Green's lack of game time at the Lancashire club, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, immediately loaning him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs, but he was barely given a look-in at Preston.

As a result, numerous Preston fans bemoaned the little game time given to Green by the Lilywhites, and worried that, given Deepdale hosts Charlton later this month, he could go on to haunt his former loan club:



Watch him rip up trees down south now — Greg Atkinson (@gregpne) 2 January 2020

Watch him be class for Charlton — Dec norris (@decnorris) 2 January 2020

@AndreGreen_ good luck cha sorry it didn’t work out — Tom Coulston (@tom_coulston) 2 January 2020

And our next home game in the league is..... Charlton ‍♂️ Watch him bag a bloody hat trick, would just about some up our luck — Jacko - 2019/20 - Dare 2 Dream - ANSWA (@Pnejacko) 2 January 2020

Never really got much of a chance but at least this frees up some wages to bring another loan in or something — luke (@fortsandvodka) 2 January 2020

#pnefc he’s gonna go and be class now,no point signing players and not giving them a chance — oliver (@oliver60857265) 2 January 2020

This club needs to sort itself out. We took in a rising star performing great in League one, that many clubs wanted and left him to go backwards and took in a loan player that was good and ready and left him to fester on the side lines. Who's going to loan us players now? — David Preston (@Crazy_DavidP) 2 January 2020

Best of luck, @AndreGreen_ — HARROP THE (@HARROP_SZN) 2 January 2020

Wasted the lads time and wasted money — BAUER THE BEAST #BFG #PNEFC (@bauer_the_beast) 2 January 2020

Will be back at Deepdale on the 18th then... could be interesting — Pete Eccles (@pete_eccles) 2 January 2020

Not surprised — TeamsLikePreston (@Teams_PNE) 2 January 2020

What a waste — Holly Illing (@HollyIlling) 2 January 2020

Green isn't available for Charlton's game at Swansea City on Thursday, but could make his debut for the Addicks in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.