Quick links

Aston Villa

Preston North End

Premier League

Championship

'What a waste', 'watch him be class': Some fans react to update on Aston Villa 'rising star'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have confirmed that Villa Park academy ace Andre Green has been recalled from his loan at Preston North End and sent out to Charlton Athletic.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

A number of Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Aston Villa's Andre Green being recalled by the Premier League outfit before being sent out to the Lilywhites' Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old Villa Park academy graduate had linked up with the Deepdale outfit back in August, but he only played six times - four substitute appearances in the Championship and two starts in the League Cup.

 

 

Given Green's lack of game time at the Lancashire club, Villa have therefore made the decision to recall him, immediately loaning him out to Charlton, who recently lost the services of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko to injury.

Green made 22 appearances for Villa last season, either side of a loan spell with Portsmouth, as Dean Smith's charges won promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs, but he was barely given a look-in at Preston.

As a result, numerous Preston fans bemoaned the little game time given to Green by the Lilywhites, and worried that, given Deepdale hosts Charlton later this month, he could go on to haunt his former loan club:

Green isn't available for Charlton's game at Swansea City on Thursday, but could make his debut for the Addicks in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against the Baggies.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch