'Pray this isn't true': Tottenham fans baffled by links with Everton youngster

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United...
Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny has been linked with a shock move to Premier League rivals Spurs - can he shine under Jose Mourinho?

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jonjoe Kenny during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on April 25, 2019 in Halewood, England.

If the Daily Mail is to be believed, there are two Premier League right-backs on Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer wishlist.

One is a man who has taken the top flight by storm since he arrived in the summer of 2018, helping to turn his side into a genuine domestic force with a swashbuckling, all-action style. The other, however, found himself farmed out on loan after starting just eight league games in 2018/19.

If you ask Tottenham fans who they would prefer, Ricardo Pereira or Jonjoe Kenny, it’s unlikely that you’d meet many willing to take a punt on the Liverpool-born 22-year-old over an established Portugal international.

After all, while Ricardo has been nothing short of a revelation at Leicester City, the latter is currently playing Bundesliga football with Schalke after falling behind Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe in the pecking order.

Jonjoe Kenny of Schalke controls the ball during the DFB Cup second round match between Arminia Bielefeld and FC Schalke 04 at Schueco Arena on October 29, 2019 in Bielefeld, Germany.

If Kenny isn’t good enough for Everton, why should Tottenham give him the time of day? That appears to be the thought process amongst many a Spurs fanatic anyway.

But perhaps this is all a little unfair. Kenny is a young player with potential by the bucketload and a spell at Schalke looks like the making of this England u21 international.

"I can tell you what, he is already close to becoming a fan favourite here in our stadium,” manager David Wagner told iNews in the Autumn.

“He has done an amazing job so far and scored a wonderful goal against Berlin. He is, for sure, one of the best signings which we have made this summer."

Tottenham fans should be wary of writing off Kenny so soon.

Jonjoe Kenny of Schalke 04 during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen at the Veltins Arena on August 24, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

