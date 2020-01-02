'Pray this isn't true': Tottenham fans baffled by links with Everton youngster

Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny has been linked with a shock move to Premier League rivals Spurs - can he shine under Jose Mourinho?

If the Daily Mail is to be believed, there are two Premier League right-backs on Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer wishlist.

One is a man who has taken the top flight by storm since he arrived in the summer of 2018, helping to turn his side into a genuine domestic force with a swashbuckling, all-action style. The other, however, found himself farmed out on loan after starting just eight league games in 2018/19.

If you ask Tottenham fans who they would prefer, Ricardo Pereira or Jonjoe Kenny, it’s unlikely that you’d meet many willing to take a punt on the Liverpool-born 22-year-old over an established Portugal international.

After all, while Ricardo has been nothing short of a revelation at Leicester City, the latter is currently playing Bundesliga football with Schalke after falling behind Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe in the pecking order.

If Kenny isn’t good enough for Everton, why should Tottenham give him the time of day? That appears to be the thought process amongst many a Spurs fanatic anyway.

Just no — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) January 2, 2020

No no no no no — Luke (@thfc_edition) January 2, 2020

Lol why? — DonMayurinho (@MayureshForever) January 2, 2020

He’s no better than kwp, pray that this isn’t true — Rosscocameronias (@rosscoceee) January 2, 2020

Well I suppose this is as good as it gets for spurs fans,cheap and not wanted by Everton,FFS . — Dennis (@bridyid7) January 2, 2020

Jonjoe Kenny.. please tell me that’s a joke — DepressionSZN (@Delegician) January 1, 2020

But perhaps this is all a little unfair. Kenny is a young player with potential by the bucketload and a spell at Schalke looks like the making of this England u21 international.

"I can tell you what, he is already close to becoming a fan favourite here in our stadium,” manager David Wagner told iNews in the Autumn.

“He has done an amazing job so far and scored a wonderful goal against Berlin. He is, for sure, one of the best signings which we have made this summer."

Tottenham fans should be wary of writing off Kenny so soon.