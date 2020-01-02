Peter Wright’s net worth explored: £500,000 boost following World Championship win!

Peter Wright won his first-ever PDC World Darts Championship in the New Year's Day final against Michael van Gerwen.

After three weeks of stellar darts action, the PDC World Darts Championship has been won by Scotland's Peter Wright.

Despite the early rounds of the tournament being focused on the history-making efforts of Fallon Sherrock, it was the world number one and two who battled it out in the final match.

The 49-year-old Wright was the underdog against Holland's Michael van Gerwen but managed to upset the odds to take his first World Championship victory.

Not only does the tournament win mean increased standing in the world of darts but it also netted Peter Wright a hefty chunk of prize money.

HISTORY MAKER: Get to know emerging darts star Fallon Sherrock!

Winner of the World Darts Championship 2020

Like Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright entered the World Championship at the second round stage after being seeded.

It wasn't the smoothest of runs for Wright who faced tough competition in the forms of Jermaine Wattimena and Jeffrey de Zwaan in the early rounds before blitzing his way through the quarter and semi-finals.

The world number one, Michael van Gerwen, stood between Wright and the World Championship but the Scot showed no signs of letting up and triumphed 7-3 in the New Year's Day final.

World Championship Prize money

The PDC World Championship boasts some of the best prize money in all of darts with the total £2.5 million winnings broken down as follows:

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

Peter Wright's net worth

According to the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) order of merit, over the past two years, Peter Wright has earned an impressive £944,500 in prize money.

In total, however, it is estimated that Wright's net worth is somewhere in the region of £1.5 million to £4 million according to various sources although the exact figure has not been confirmed.