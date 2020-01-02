Paul Merson urges Spurs to target Danny Ings this month

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by a Danny Ings goal on Wednesday night.

Pundit Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur should be making a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings this month.

Spurs made the trip to the South Coast on Wednesday afternoon, taking on Southampton in their first game of 2020.

Jose Mourinho's side turned in a disappointing performance as they lost 1-0, with Ings on the scoresheet yet again for a resurgent Saints side.

Ings latched onto a long ball from Jack Stephens, flicked the ball over Toby Alderweireld's head in true Paul Gascoigne fashion, and then fired past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Spurs couldn't get back into the game, and Ings was once again the hero as he scored his 12th goal in his last 15 Premier League outings.

The 27-year-old is in the form of his life right now, and only Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than Ings so far this season.

Now, pundit Merson – who watched the game for Sky Sports – has suggested that Ings should be a top target for Tottenham in this months transfer window, believing he can be the man to take some pressure off Harry Kane.

Merson believes Ings plays 'the Tottenham way', praising his cleverness whilst suggesting that he ticks all the boxes for Spurs as they seek a spark in the final third.

“If I was Tottenham, I'd be going for Ings in this window,” said Merson. “He plays the Tottenham way, he's got a great brain, he's clever, he comes off people. He's a proper footballer, his goal was outstanding; I think he ticks the boxes for Tottenham, I really do. His all-round game, he's a proper footballer, he's always one step ahead, he knows what he's doing before he gets the ball,” he added.

Convincing Southampton to sell their top goalscorer in January seems unlikely, and Ings himself should think long and hard if a traditional 'top six' club comes calling for him.

Ings faded into the background at Liverpool, and whilst injuries did play their part, he couldn't nail down a spot at Anfield – and giving up his key role at Southampton to sit on the bench behind Kane shouldn't really be in his plans any time soon.