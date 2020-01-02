Our View: Aston Villa should now move for Said Benrahma amid Brentford's reported interest in Tottenham's Jack Clarke

Could Brentford's reported interest in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke help Aston Villa land Said Benrahma?

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur could potentially be two of the busiest teams during this January transfer window. They may both have different targets, but one aim will be to either strengthen their squads or sort out the futures of those already within their respective setup.

Tottenham recently recalled Jack Clarke from his loan spell from Leeds because of a lack of game time, and it now seems, Brentford are interested in his signature, according to The Daily Mail - This could potentially be great news for Aston Villa fans.

Aston Villa have, for some time now, expressed an interest in Brentford's whizkid, Said Benrahma, and Sky Sports recently claimed that they could go back in for the £20 million rated player this month.

It's tough trying to secure the signature of any top player from any division, but given that Clarke, just like Benrahma, is a winger, it may just help Villa in their pursuit for the Algerian's signature.

Brentford, who are currently sitting in the play-off places, will not want to lose one of their prized-assets in January, but if they can get a deal done for Clarke, it might just make it easier for Villa to sign Benrahma this month because there is another attacking option from them to choose from.

Now, one problem that faces Villa is that Clarke isn't exactly a like for like replacement for Benrahma, but if truth be told, there are not many players like the trick machine from Griffin Park.

But given the spate of injuries that have hit Aston Villa recently, both in defence and attack, they might just be that extra keen on signing Benrahma, who is well-known to manager Dean Smith after the duo worked together last season.

Whilst Benrahma isn't the direct answer to Villa's problems, their current situation and their injury problems mean that they need more attacking depth and some lift during this window.

Signing Benrahma, along with other key players this month, would help them take a step towards that because they simply cannot fall back down a division.