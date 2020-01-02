Get to know Morfydd Clark - forget about age, she can play anyone!

The actress is excellent in the BBC and Netflix's new take on Dracula.

Audiences have been happy to sink their teeth into the latest Dracula adaptation and Morfydd Clark has made quite impression.

We've seen the tale told many times, but it's one we'll simply never lose fondness for!

Bram Stoker's gothic horror novel is a literary classic that has been treated endlessly over the decades, brought to the screen by the likes of Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now), Tod Browning (Freaks) and more.

We're all so familiar with it, but we will always welcome new blood!

The latest is a three-part mini-series which premiered on BBC One on Wednesday, January 1st 2020. It was penned by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, who have essentially cemented themselves as TV royalty since offering us Sherlock with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Episodes air daily, and on Saturday, January 4th the title is available to stream on Netflix.

Morfydd Clark stars in Dracula

Amongst the ensemble of performers, we have Claes Bang (The Square) as Dracula, Dolly Wells (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as Sister Agatha and John Heffernan (Eye in the Sky) as Jonathan Harker.

However, we're here to spotlight the magnificent Morfydd Clark who plays Mina.

The Welsh actress boasts a career on both stage and screen and previously trained at the Drama Centre London.

In a 2016 interview with The Independent, revealing her age was avoided, as Kaleem Aftab wrote: "The only time she stops in her tracks is when I ask her age. She is wary about revealing it because she gets lots of teenage parts, and she’s older. How much older she won’t reveal. It’s a problem that many actors face, knowing that casting agents and directors’ ability at make-belief can stop on a number. She says she does still have a 16-25 Railcard."

Who knows if that's still the case!

Morfydd Clark: Movies & TV

What is for certain, on the other hand, is that we've seen her smash a range of roles beyond Dracula.

According to IMDb, her first screen role came in the 2014 series New Worlds (she played Amelia). Continuing to chronicle her TV journey, she also appeared in Arthur & George (Mary), The Alienist (Caroline Bell), The City and the City (Yolanda Stark), Patrick Melrose (Debbie Hickman) and more recently, His Dark Materials (Sister Clara).

However, Morfydd has also been in some terrific films over the years, including 2014's The Falling (Miss Pamela Charron) with Game of Thrones' Maise Williams, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Georgiana), Love & Friendship (Frederica Vernon), The Call Up (Shelly), Crawl (Beth), The Personal History of David Copperfield (Clara Copperfield) and Eternal Beauty (Young Jane).

Morfydd Clark attends the Global Premiere of HBO and BBC's "His Dark Materials" at BFI Southbank on October 15, 2019 in London, England.

Morfydd Clark on for The Lord of the Rings

That's right!

According to her IMDb page, the actress is set to play Galadriel in the forthcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series from creators Patrick McKay and John D. Payne.

We can't wait to see what she and the show have in store. It would be great to keep up to date with her work on Instagram, but if the account is indeed her's then sadly it's private.

However, there is a fan account you can follow over at @morfyddclarkfans. There are a range of posts on there - including recent - so it's definitely worth checking out if you admire her work.

