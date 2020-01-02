Michael Owen thinks Harry Kane could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Tottenham

Harry Kane was injured during Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Michael Owen has claimed that Harry Kane could be facing up to six weeks on the sidelines for Tottenham, as he thinks that he has suffered a 'grade 2' hamstring and it is 'disastrous' for the club.

Kane limped off during Tottenham's defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day, which comes at an uncostly time for Jose Mourinho because his team are still producing poor performances.

In back-to-back games, they have picked up just one point from two teams who are fighting relegation in Southampton and Norwich - and it could even be argued that Daniel Farke's side deserved all three points when they hosted Spurs.

Nonetheless, speaking to EFL Soccer's YouTube account, Owen feels Kane's injury 'looks bad', as he seemingly issued worrying comments about how long he could potentially be out for.

"But that [Kane's injury] is disastrous," said Owen. "If you have a little hamstring pull, you can walk off, but you can feel it, but you can walk it. That looks bad to me.

"That looks, I'm not going to say what it is, it looks like a Grade 2, to me. It looks like he could be out to 4-6 weeks. You shouldn't be walking off in that much pain unless there is a significant bit of damage there - that's a killer blow for Tottenham."

Another problem for Mourinho is that whilst Spurs are playing poorly, there isn't anyone who can really replace Kane up top because now its seems a Lucas Moura or Heung-Min Son may have to fill his boots.

Whilst Son proved last season that he is able to fill in for Kane when he is on the sidelines, it is simply too much to ask for a player to continually fill in for a natural striker of Kane's ability.

The January transfer window is open, and with Spurs already thin in the attacking front, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mourinho is even more eager to get a deal done this month.