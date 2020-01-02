Messiah season 2: Netflix fans call for more after dramatic twist leaves viewers in suspense

Netflix's Messiah arrived on January 1st, 2020 but fans are already calling for a second season.

While Netflix have been branching out from their customary drama series in recent months, with several new documentary and reality TV series arriving on the streaming service, it hasn't stopped the streaming giants from releasing shows such as The Witcher and more recently Messiah to capture fans' attention.

The latter released on January 1st, 2020 and fans have wasted no time in binging through the whole series.

Those viewers who have made it through all 10 episodes of the new show have been quick to take to social media to ask for more episodes.

But will a new series be on the way?

Spoilers ahead for season 1 of Messiah

What is Netflix's Messiah about?

Netflix's Messiah tells the story of a mysterious character by the name of Al-Masih played by Mehdi Dehbi.

The show follows Al-Masih as his exploits appear to show him as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Following a spate of apparent miracles, Al-Masih earns a huge, international following leaving organisations such as the CIA suspicious over his intentions.

The twist!

While the show does its best to paint Al-Masih as the second coming of Jesus, it turns out that he's not the messiah but is instead a very naughty boy.

What we're referring to is the reveal that his name, Al-Masih, is actually short for Al-Masih ad-Dajjal which is an Arabic version of what many would refer to as the antichrist, the very opposite of Jesus's second coming.

Frustratingly, this is effectively where the final episode leaves us and as a result...

Fans are already calling for a second season!

As the series only released on January 1st, 2020, it could well be a while before we learn whether or not Netflix have plans to continue the series.

However, that hasn't stopped fans who have binged the whole series from asking for more episodes.

Viewers have quickly taken to social media to voice their demands with one user commenting: "What a MASTERPIECE of a tale! Mehdi Dehbi is SUPERB. Hoping for Season 2!"

Meanwhile, another simply added: "Bring on season 2! #RenewMessiah"

And finally, this Twitter user commented: "Wow! What a show that was!! Damn!! Can't wait for Season 2!!"

Fans of the show Messiah will no doubt have their fingers and toes crossed that a second season will be on its way but we'll have to wait and see what the streaming giants of Netflix decide.