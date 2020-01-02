Quick links

Martin Keown can't believe where Unai Emery was playing Arsenal man now

Willian of Chelsea in action with Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira helped his side to victory at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is put under pressure by Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December

Martin Keown has told BT Sport, during their live Premier League coverage, that he cannot believe Lucas Torreira hasn’t been playing in defensive midfield for Arsenal all season.

Torreira was being used as an advanced midfielder for Arsenal by Unai Emery, in a move which frustrated Gunners fans.

The Uruguayan was often overlooked by Emery, and when he did play he was tasked with being a playmaker rather than a protector.

 

Arteta has been quick to change Torreira’s position, with the former Sampdoria man now sitting in front of Arsenal’s defence.

And Torreira has quickly proven that he is more much comfortable now he is being stationed in a deeper role.

The combative midfielder was arguably Arsenal’s man of the match last night, as they beat United 2-0.

And Keown said: “He’s brilliant at reading the play. I cannot believe he wasn’t actually playing deep in that Arsenal midfield until now.”

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal kicks the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Torreira and Granit Xhaka now already appear to have established themselves as Arteta’s first choice midfield pairing.

The duo were rock solid yesterday, as Arsenal picked up the three points with a much improved display.

Arteta has already improved the work-rate and structure of Arsenal’s side, with optimism flooding back to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have moved up to 10th in the Premier League table, after the victory yesterday.

