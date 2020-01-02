Mario Kart Tour: What is a Thwomp? How to take out three!

A guide as to what a Thwomp is in Mario Kart Tour and how to take out three.

The New Year's event for Mario Kart Tour has commenced meaning there's a bunch of new challenges for players to complete. Some of these include scoring 8,000 on a T-Course and hitting three Kadomatsus, as well as simply taking out three Thwomps.

Mario Kart Tour was released back in September 2019 and it has since become one of the most downloaded mobile games alongside Call Of Duty Mobile. To top off its spectacular first year, Google Play also dubbed it one of the best casual games on the market.

You can discover how to score 8,000 on a T-Course by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to find out what a Thwomp is and how to quickly take out three.

What is a Thwomp in Mario Kart Tour?

Thwomps are giant stone faces in Mario Kart Tour.

They are a staple obstacle in the Mario series and their purpose has been to frequently try and flatten players attempting to rescue Princess Peach.

Bowser's Castle and Rainbow Road are courses that house multiple Thwomps, but the New Year's Tokyo Blur 2 is an additional track that boasts them.

New year, new tour...and a new Log-In Bonus! Start 2020 off right with the New Year's Log-In Bonus. You can get up to 50 rubies just by logging in! Here's a challenge to start the new year off with: try to find all six Yoshis hidden in this picture! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/GoEBh3FJMQ — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 1, 2020

How to take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour

You will want to compete on the newly added Tokyo Blur 2 to take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour.

There are two Thwomps on this course meaning you could complete the challenge in one race thanks to there being four over the two laps.

Giant Mushrooms and Bowser's Shell can both be used to take out the Thwomps, but the easiest method is to use a Bullet Bill or Lightning.

A Bullet Bill can be attained by sitting in last place and picking up item boxes. Provided you're fortunate enough to grab a Bullet Bill, you'll want to hold onto it until you come across the pair of Thwomps.

These obstacles move up and down in the sky, so you'll want to wait for one of them to be on the ground before using your Bullet Bill to crash into it. To increase your chances of attaining a Bullet Bill, you will want to equip the Bullet Bill Parachute, Wario Wing or Waluigi Wing for increased odds (if possible).

While the Bullet Bill is a straightforward strategy, using Lightning is even easier as it hits both Thwomps regardless of whether they're above or down.

In order to possess the power or lightning, you will want to be placed last and keep picking up item boxes. You will also want to take advantage of the gliders if possible by equipping either the Lightning Oilpaper or Cloud Glider.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.