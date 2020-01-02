Mario Kart Tour: How to score 8,000 on a T-Course

A simple walkthrough for how to score 8,000 on a T-Course in Mario Kart Tour.

The New Year's event for Mario Kart Tour has commenced until January 15th and it has brought about a daily log-in bonus comprising of rubies. In addition, the event has also established a new set of challenges such as hitting a Kadomatsu three times as well as earning a score of 8,000 on a T-Course.

Mario Kart Tour had an incredible 2019 as it was one of the most downloaded mobile games alongside Call Of Duty Mobile, and it was also dubbed one of the best casual games of the year by Google Play.

You can find out what a Kadomatsu is and how to hit them three times with an item by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to score 8,000 on a course rated T.

MARIO KART TOUR: How to hit three Kadomatsus in a single race

What is a T-Course in Mario Kart Tour?

A T-Course in Mario Kart Tour is a Trick variant of a regular track.

Unlike an R-Course which is a Reverse variation, a T-Course is a Trick-inspired variant that comes with additional ramps and obstacles.

As for how to select a T-Course to compete on, all you need to do is choose a track with the letter T at the end of its regular name.

Mario (Happi) looks dapper in his traditional Japanese garb! He also brought along his Bob-omb Cannon to add a little flare to the festivities. The Quickshaw may hearken back to a simpler time, but don't underestimate its speed! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/HYX5ESdacA — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 1, 2020

How to score 8,000 on a T-Course in Mario Kart Tour

You should be able to easily score 8,000 or higher on a T-Course track in Mario Kart Tour thanks to the added benefit of additional ramps and obstacles.

The first thing you will obviously need to do is finish the race in first place so you acquire a higher amount of points at the end for finishing.

In addition, you will also want to collect nearly all of the coins available, as well as perform a large amount of drift boosts as well as jump boosts.

Whacking other drivers with items will also provide you with extra points, and you should additionally try to use a glider that provides x3 or x2 bonus points in conjunction with your selected T-Course.

Provided you follow all of the above steps, you should be able to score 8,0000 or higher fairly quickly.

NEW YEAR: How to take out three Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.