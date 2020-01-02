Marcelo Bielsa suggests 20-year-old Leeds star could play as a striker after Eddie Nketiah recall

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts has generally been stationed in an attacking midfield role when he has been given a chance at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Tyler Roberts could be used as a striker for Leeds United, following Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal.

Nketiah is set to head back to Arsenal in the near future, with Leeds now losing their main back-up striker.

If Leeds fail to sign a new number nine in January then any injury to Patrick Bamford could be disastrous.

But Bielsa feels that Roberts, who missed out on playing for Leeds yesterday through injury, could do a job up-front if needed.

“He didn’t feel 100 per cent recovered from the problem in his leg,” Bielsa said about Roberts’ absence from Leeds’ game against West Brom yesterday.

“ Maybe he could have participated, but we didn’t want to risk him.

“We think he’s a choice at centre-forward and also as playmaker. He can play as a winger too. We want to protect him.”

Roberts has played as a striker for Leeds before, but he generally has been stationed in a deeper role by Bielsa.

The 20-year-old has struggled badly with injury, and will be hoping that his latest problem does not set him back for long.

Leeds would also be boosted by Roberts being available, as the Welsh international can be a threat at Championship level when fit.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup, and it remains to be seen whether Roberts will be with Bielsa’s squad.