Liam Cooper sends message to Eddie Nketiah after Leeds United departure

Eddie Nketiah has played his final game for Leeds United and will make a return to Arsenal.

Liam Cooper has lauded Eddie Nketiah as an 'unbelievable player' after it was confirmed that the Leeds United player will return to his parent club of Arsenal.

Whilst Leeds fans didn't know it before their 1-1 draw against West Brom on New Year's Day, Nketiah was to play his final game for the club.

Nketiah started the match, but at half-time with Leeds losing the game 1-0, he was substituted for Patrick Bamford, who played a part in his side equalising.

After the game, centre-back Copper, sent this emotional message to Nketiah from his personal Twitter account, as he stated that his soon-to-be departing teammate has a big future ahead of him in the game.

All the best bro! An unbelievable player and an unbelievable lad.. Was a pleasure.. Destined for for big things https://t.co/bn9pDDBFrj — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) January 1, 2020

Whilst Nketiah only started two Championship games for Leeds, he still scored vital goals for the club from the bench and will need to be replaced this month.

Given that securing a loan deal is much easier, it wouldn't be a surprise if Leeds go down that route once again, as the club needs to make the right choice this time around.

Whilst Nketiah was and will continue to be a goalscorer, what he did off the ball simply didn't suit Bielsa's style, as the next striker walking through the doors of Elland Road needs to challenge Bamford.

If that individual can provide that then it enhances Leeds' chances of maintaining their current status, as they and West Brom are seemingly running away with the top-two places.