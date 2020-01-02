'Been poor', 'making me anxious': Some Leicester fans slate their own player despite win

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City were victorious on New Year's Day but Youri Tielemans once again flattered to deceive for the Foxes.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 3-0 win at Newcastle United and despite most players earning rave reviews, Youri Tielemans once again copped some flak for his display.

The Belgium international hasn't quite been at his best in recent weeks and, although his performance against the Magpies was better than the one against Liverpool - he was an unused substitute against West Ham - he still appeared to struggle.

Early on, Tielemans made some wayward passes and was dispossessed, and although his ball retention improved after the interval, helping set up a few chances, he was also booked just before the hour for a clumsy challenge on Federico Fernandez.

Here is what some Leicester fans made of the 22-year-old's display on Tyneside:

Tielemans ain't been playing well at all — (follow limit) (@lcfcjm) 1 January 2020

Tielemans is sooo slow. Really slow. Making me anxious. #LCFC — b_wildered2 (@b_wildered2) 1 January 2020

I love him but Tielemans has been toilet for weeks. #LCFC — Someone calling themselves Chris Whiting (@ChrisRWhiting) 1 January 2020

Chances have been there for Tielemans but he seems to have forgotten how to strike a ball



I would say he needs a rest but he’s just had one - recent form he’s been poor. #lcfc — Jack Stevenson (@JackSteves) 1 January 2020

Tielemans is having (another) stinker. Such a talented lad, but not in form lately #lcfc — WTFox (@WTFox1884) 1 January 2020

Tielemans needs to pick his pace up, he's a yard slower than his teammates. Other than that we have dominated....... #LCFC — Biff Bean (@BiffBean) 1 January 2020

Take Tielemans off. He’s been poor and we don’t want 10-10 — KW (@CThorpeFox86) 1 January 2020

Give the lad some time off. Hardly like we don’t have any other options — Sam Bull (@sambull15) 1 January 2020

Tielemans joined Leicester permanently in the summer for a club record £40million following a successful loan from Monaco and his permanent switch was met with plenty of fanfare by fans of the East Midlands club.

Indeed, he has put in some great displays for Brendan Rodgers' side this season en route to second in the table, but he's also flattered to deceive on occasion, not least in the crunch clashes against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Leicester have successfully dusted themselves off after losing to their fellow top-three sides, beating West Ham and now Newcastle to remain second.