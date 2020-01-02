Quick links

'Been poor', 'making me anxious': Some Leicester fans slate their own player despite win

Giuseppe Labellarte
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City were victorious on New Year's Day but Youri Tielemans once again flattered to deceive for the Foxes.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 3-0 win at Newcastle United and despite most players earning rave reviews, Youri Tielemans once again copped some flak for his display.

The Belgium international hasn't quite been at his best in recent weeks and, although his performance against the Magpies was better than the one against Liverpool - he was an unused substitute against West Ham - he still appeared to struggle.

 

 

Early on, Tielemans made some wayward passes and was dispossessed, and although his ball retention improved after the interval, helping set up a few chances, he was also booked just before the hour for a clumsy challenge on Federico Fernandez.

Here is what some Leicester fans made of the 22-year-old's display on Tyneside:

Tielemans joined Leicester permanently in the summer for a club record £40million following a successful loan from Monaco and his permanent switch was met with plenty of fanfare by fans of the East Midlands club.

Indeed, he has put in some great displays for Brendan Rodgers' side this season en route to second in the table, but he's also flattered to deceive on occasion, not least in the crunch clashes against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Leicester have successfully dusted themselves off after losing to their fellow top-three sides, beating West Ham and now Newcastle to remain second.

