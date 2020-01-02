Quick links

Leeds United fans react to Matheus Pereira display for West Brom on New Year's Day

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West Bromwich,...
Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are seemingly running away with the automatic places in the Championship.

Leeds United fans think that Kalvin Phillips had Matheus Pereira in his pocket during their 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year's Day.

Playmaker Pereira has been outstanding for West Brom this season, but he wasn't really able to make an impact against Leeds, who are still sitting top of the Championship table. 

 

Leeds fans were impressed with how Phillips kept the highly-rated player quiet and ensured that he didn't really have much impact in the final third. 

Pereira is still on the books of Sporting, but it seems as though he is set to make a permanent move to the Hawthorns, who are set to pay £9 million for his services, as reported by The Birmingham Mail.

It could be argued that these two, regardless of what happens to their respective clubs, will be destined for the Premier League.

Now Leeds and Albion fans will be hoping that will be for their own clubs, as the duo currently sit in the Championship top-two places. 

Nonetheless, Leeds fans were impressed with how Phillips restricted the Brazilian, who did have one great effort from a set-piece situation saved by Kiko Casilla. 

Other than that, the whole game was pretty intense and tactical given what was at stake for the potential winner on the day. In the end, they had to share the spoils. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Pereira's duel against Phillips: 

