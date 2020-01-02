Quick links

Leeds fans react after Connor Leak-Blunt joins Sheffield United

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leak-Blunt will be coached by a former Leeds United player at new club Sheffield United.

Leeds United fans are reacting on social media after one of their academy players confirmed he's signed for Sheffield United.

Leak-Blunt appeared on trial for Sheffield United last month and was rumoured to have left Leeds already.

That is despite having signed a new three-year deal with the Whites as recently as last summer.

 

But posting on both Twitter and Instagram yesterday (Wednesday) Leak-Blunt finally clarified his situation.

"Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited(,)" he wrote. "(L)ooking forward to the challenge ahead!"

And this is what the Leeds faithful have had to say about Leak-Blunt's announcement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best of luck Conor. Don’t come back and haunt us

Leak-Blunt, whose father Jason coached at Leeds until 2017, is the latest trialist to have earned a permanent contract at Bramall Lane this season.

Sheffield United recently snapped up Kamarl Grant from the Kinetic Academy, in addition to Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from Rising Ballers.

Nicky Bailey of Charlton is challenged by Andrew Hughes of Leeds during the Coca Cola League One match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on May 01, 2010 in London,...

The quartet's Blades manager is the former Leeds midfielder, Andrew Hughes.

Hughes moved to the Premier League side in August after spells at Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

