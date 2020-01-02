Leeds fans react after Connor Leak-Blunt joins Sheffield United

Leak-Blunt will be coached by a former Leeds United player at new club Sheffield United.

Leeds United fans are reacting on social media after one of their academy players confirmed he's signed for Sheffield United.

Leak-Blunt appeared on trial for Sheffield United last month and was rumoured to have left Leeds already.

That is despite having signed a new three-year deal with the Whites as recently as last summer.

But posting on both Twitter and Instagram yesterday (Wednesday) Leak-Blunt finally clarified his situation.

"Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited(,)" he wrote. "(L)ooking forward to the challenge ahead!"

And this is what the Leeds faithful have had to say about Leak-Blunt's announcement.

Signed for us in summer till 2022, what happened? — Mike M (@MilnerM95) January 1, 2020

I was happy for Andy Hughes getting the job at sheff United but if he's going to start poaching players I'm going to fall out with him — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) January 1, 2020

Our academy is far better than sheff u and ones that are surplus with us may do a bit better else where — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket (@delwright21) January 1, 2020

he was pretty far down the queue for playing time wasnt he? — (@ellandread) January 1, 2020

Last thing I heard was that he was dropped by Leeds for a disciplinary — Bielsa Boys (@BielsaBoys) January 1, 2020

Blunt to the Blunts. Very apt — Gaz (@gazLUFC4) January 1, 2020

madden.paul Best of luck Conor. Don’t come back and haunt us

Leak-Blunt, whose father Jason coached at Leeds until 2017, is the latest trialist to have earned a permanent contract at Bramall Lane this season.

Sheffield United recently snapped up Kamarl Grant from the Kinetic Academy, in addition to Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye from Rising Ballers.

The quartet's Blades manager is the former Leeds midfielder, Andrew Hughes.

Hughes moved to the Premier League side in August after spells at Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.