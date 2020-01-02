Quick links

Leeds United

Arsenal

Championship

Premier League

'Sad', 'what's the club gonna do about it': Some Leeds fans gutted by Marcelo Bielsa's update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Eddie Nketiah's loan at Elland Road has been cut short.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts to the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West...

A number of Leeds United fans have been having their say on the confirmation that Eddie Nketiah's Elland Road loan spell has been cut short, the striker returning to parent club Arsenal.

Nketiah joined the Whites with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley, Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Things didn't quite continue in the same vein, however, as the 20-year-old scored just one more goal for Leeds, against Preston in the Championship, while a stint out with injury further set him back.

 

Nketiah wasn't handed a Leeds league start by Bielsa until the 5-4 win over Birmingham on 29 December, following that up with a XI spot in Wednesday's draw at West Brom, before being subbed off at the break.

After the match, the Argentine confirmed that Nketiah's season-long stay at Elland Road was being ended four months early, telling the Leeds media team: "Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that."

Here is how the news was received by the Leeds fanbase, with some of the social media reaction below:

Nketiah departs the Yorkshire club with five goals in 19 games across all competitions.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates with Eddie Nketiah after Nketiah scored a late equaliser during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch