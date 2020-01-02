'Sad', 'what's the club gonna do about it': Some Leeds fans gutted by Marcelo Bielsa's update

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Eddie Nketiah's loan at Elland Road has been cut short.

A number of Leeds United fans have been having their say on the confirmation that Eddie Nketiah's Elland Road loan spell has been cut short, the striker returning to parent club Arsenal.

Nketiah joined the Whites with much fanfare and began the season brightly for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley, Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Things didn't quite continue in the same vein, however, as the 20-year-old scored just one more goal for Leeds, against Preston in the Championship, while a stint out with injury further set him back.

Nketiah wasn't handed a Leeds league start by Bielsa until the 5-4 win over Birmingham on 29 December, following that up with a XI spot in Wednesday's draw at West Brom, before being subbed off at the break.

After the match, the Argentine confirmed that Nketiah's season-long stay at Elland Road was being ended four months early, telling the Leeds media team: "Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that."

Here is how the news was received by the Leeds fanbase, with some of the social media reaction below:

Good luck with the future eddie were going to miss him thanks for all he has done for leeds United — kate doubtfire (@KDoubtfire) 1 January 2020

Sad to see the lad go as he will be a class player for the future, but you can’t blame arsenal for recalling him. This lad needs game time. Will be sad to see him go back and hope bielsa has a signing planned to fill the void — Martyn Norton (@martynnorton393) 1 January 2020

Good luck to him. Wish him all the best!! — Alice (@restlessbert) 1 January 2020

Fingers crossed we get a replacement — Matthew Carlyle (@MatthewCarlyle7) 1 January 2020

Needs must. Bamford is better at the moment in time. — JohnSarcastic (@JohnSarcastic) 1 January 2020

I love you Marcelo. You are a CLASS ACT.

Cheers Eddie. Didn't quite happen at Leeds but a big future. — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) 1 January 2020

Dont need him bamford showed that coming on class player tho personally dont think it's a side for him. But im no manager init — Tilster (@MartinTilster) 1 January 2020

Question is what it club gonna do about it, need a decent replacement for both him and Clarke and failure to do anything will be indefensible — Gary Wilson (@WilsonLeeds84) 1 January 2020

Really sad We didn’t have Eddie for the season, wish him all the best — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) 1 January 2020

Going to miss you Eddie but think arsenal need you more than we do at the moment. — evcharging66 (@evcharging66) 1 January 2020

Gutted — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) 1 January 2020

Nketiah departs the Yorkshire club with five goals in 19 games across all competitions.