What is Keir Starmer's net worth? Potential Labour leader is up there with Johnson and Corbyn!

Many more eyes are on Sir Keir Starmer in wake of recent discussion.

After attracting significant spotlight, many are wondering what Keir Starmer's net worth is.

We hope you enjoyed the celebrations, but of course, we're now in 2020 and there is always something noteworthy occurring in the realm of UK politics.

Admirers and supporters of Jeremy Corbyn felt crushing disappointment in the wake of a Conservative majority in the 2019 general election.

The Labour leader divided party supporters throughout the campaign, and since the loss, contemplation has shifted to who may succeed him. Well, as Sky News highlights, a recent poll suggests that Sir Keir Starmer could replace Corbyn as Labour's new leader. Carried out by YouGov for the Economic and Social Research Council's Party Members Project, over 1,000 party members were asked who they'd vote for, with Keir securing a 31% majority.

In second place was business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey and in third was Jess Phillips.

Words from Keir Starmer

The 57-year-old shadow Brexit secretary has addressed that he has been in conversation with MPs, trade unions and party activists around the country, according to the earlier source.

In an interview, he told Sky News:

"I'm obviously talking to a lot of colleagues, talking to a lot of trade unions, and considering and reflecting on the election result... It's really important that we rebuild the Labour Party and transform it into a force for good in future elections. The most important thing is that the Labour Party is rebuilt, we learn the lessons of the last general election, reflect on them and don't underestimate them. But we need the Labour Party as a trusted force for good, and that's the most important thing."

He continued: "I am reflecting, I'm going round the country, I'm talking to people who voted different ways. I'm talking to activists and businesses. I think this is what we need to do. We need to address what happened, but the most important thing is rebuilding the Labour Party as a trusted force for good and for change. The change we needed in the election campaign is still there. Millions of people desperately need change and it's our duty to make sure the Labour Party can deliver that."

What is Keir Starmer's net worth?

According to Trend Celebs Now, Keir Starmer's net worth is in the $1 - $5 Million bracket.

They also note that last year he was in the $100,000 - $1 Million bracket.

Along with the titles previously cited, he was also Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013. So, it's no mystery as to how he's earned his money!

What about Jeremy Corbyn?

According to Spear's Magazine, Jeremy Corbyn's net worth is £3 million. The same source includes that his salary as MP and Labour leader is £137,000 and that he's on track to earn £1.6 million pension.

So, to put things into perspective, Donald Trump's net worth in the billions, so we're still far and away from that sort of bracket. The Sun highlights that Boris Johnson is worth £1.6 million, so Keir is very much in that bracket.

Let's see how things begin to take shape for his potential leadership...

